Charlotte County urges Lee County to rethink Boca Grande parking ordinance

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners is urging the Lee County Board of Commissioners to consider the potential impacts of a controversial Boca Grande ordinance that would eliminate public parking at several county beach access points.

In a letter sent to Lee County on July 30, Charlotte County commissioners say it will have an impact on Charlotte County residents who rely on access to Boca Grande beaches.

"The proposed changes could limit beach access at a time when our region is still recovering from significant storm-related damage and ongoing challenges related to coastal resilience," the letter said.

The letter also raises concerns about the impact it will have on local business owners, tourists and residents.

"The island's amenities and beach access points have long serve both Lee and Charlotte County residents, who contribute through taxes and tourism to the vitality of the region," the letter said.

Lee County is set to discuss the ordinance on Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE: PARKING IN PARADISE: Controversial Boca Grande parking ordinance to be discussed

RELATED COVERAGE: Proposed parking restrictions in Boca Grande worry local business owners