Boca Grande beachgoers could face fewer parking spots under proposed ordinance

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A controversial ordinance set to go before Lee County Commissioners on Tuesday that could reduce public parking near beach access points on Gasparilla Island, prompting concerns from island visitors, business owners, and tax payers.

The proposed ordinance would eliminate public parking from 1st Street to 19th Street and limit downtown parking to two hours, unless the vehicle belongs to a resident, hotel guest, or registered island employee with a permit. The county says the goal is to reduce traffic hazards and protect the character of the island’s residential and business districts.

Robin Wilkins, a Charlotte County resident who frequently visits Boca Grande, said the change could make it harder for her and others to enjoy a beach they’ve used for years.

“We bring our families on vacation to go shopping, sightseeing,” Wilkins said. “We went neighborhood shopping, and we looked from Naples all the way up to Sarasota, and we came back to this Englewood, Charlotte County area. One of my personal requirements was only being under 30 minutes to the beach… and I did."

Wilkins says she visits Boca Grande at least once a week and has never had trouble finding parking, even during tourist season.

“It’s clean. It’s a quiet vibe. You don’t see people partying or anything,” she said.“Boca Grande is beautiful. It’s supported by Charlotte County residents, not just Lee County.”

According to a survey conducted by the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce, most visitors to the island come from Charlotte County, many of whom support local businesses. Charlotte County Commissioners also sent a letter to Lee County Commissioners advising against the ordinance.

Despite that, Lee County's Business Impact Estimate for the ordinance suggests there would be no impact to island businesses if the ordinance passes.

Additionally, Lee County expects the ordinance will have "no fiscal impact" to implement.

But experts warn the proposal could carry long-term financial consequences, especially when it comes to beach funding.

Pepper Uchino, President of the Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association, said the number of public parking spots is part of the formula used to calculate how much state and federal funding counties receive for coastal management and beach renourishment projects.

“If it's a significant reduction in parking, then you could see, you know, 10, 15, 20% swing toward the increased local share,” Uchino told Fox 4. "If it happens, DEP will recalculate the share and go from there, and the Army Corps will recalculate the share and go from there for state versus federal projects.”

Uchino emphasized that it's not just about public access points, but about actual parking spaces near them.

“That parking and that access, that’s your ticket to the beach,” Uchino said. “If it’s taxpayers funding the beach, taxpayers should be able to access it.”

The Lee County Commission is expected to vote on the ordinance Tuesday at 9:30 a.m