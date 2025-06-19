Watch Now
Charlotte County deputy killed in line of duty to be honored with memorial highway

Sergeant Elio Diaz, who was killed during a traffic stop in December 2023, will have a portion of U.S. 41 named in his honor starting July 1
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A portion of U.S. 41 in Charlotte County will be an honorary designation to remember Sgt. Elio Diaz who was killed while on duty last year.

As of July 1, the stretch of U.S. 41 between Melbourne Street and Church Street will be designated as "Sergeant Elio Diaz Memorial Highway."

Sergeant Elio Diaz was shot and killed by a suspect he was trying to help during a traffic stop in December 2023.

The highway designation is part of House Bill 987, which was signed by the governor on June 13, 2025.

