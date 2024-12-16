Charlotte County deputy remembered for love of family, work & Cuban coffee

FOX 4 is learning more about Cpl. Sgt. Elio Diaz - the Charlotte County deputy who was shot and killed on Sunday following a traffic stop.

Career

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says Elio Diaz was with the department for 11 years and three months - becoming a Corporal in January of 2020.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Corporal Elio Diaz

He served on Road Patrol, Investigations, STAR (Strategic Target Area Response and on the Crisis Negotiations Team.

Diaz earned Law Enforcement Member of the Quarter honors in 2023, once in the 1st quarter and then again in the 3rd quarter.

Personal Life

Corporal Sgt. Elio Diaz was a father of 4 and a husband.

"He had a personality that was bigger than any situation. Diaz loved to laugh and make others laugh."

"He was famous around the agency for his homemade Cuban coffee. When he brought some into the office, members would line up to get a cup."

The department also describes Diaz as a genuine, and kind person who truly loved what he did.

The sheriff's office says the Corporal signed up to participate in Shop With A Cop every year, and had a passion for his career that was "outweighed only by his love of his family".

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel tearfully announced Diaz's passing on Sunday night.

You can watch here: