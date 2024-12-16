NEW VIDEO: FOX 4 viewer saw deputies holding truck at gunpoint along Kings Hwy

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A FOX 4 viewer reached out to share this video of activity at the second of two scenes believed to be connected to a critical incident involving the Charlotte County Sheriff's office.

A short time ago, Senator Rick Scott confirmed via a post on X that a Charlotte County deputy had died Sunday.

The video was recorded in front of a Popeye's restaurant along Kings Highway Sunday afternoon. It shows multiple law enforcement officers holding a white pickup at gunpoint.

NEW VIDEO: Deputies hold white pickup at gunpoint on Kings Highway in Charlotte County

This scene is believed to be connected to an initial scene at a Chevron gas station on Tamiami Trail across from the Sunseeker resort.

Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell was expected to speak publicly some time Sunday night.