Mom of suspected Charlotte Co. Deputy shooter: Son had "extreme mental illness"

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — The mother of the man investigators say killed Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Corporal Elio Diaz, had "extreme mental illness," according to his mother.

Joy Pyle Dameron posted this on Facebook Monday morning:

"No parent should ever have to feel this pain, it is unbearable and unbearable to type this out but, My oldest son, AJ, suffering from extreme mental illness, has passed away under horrible circumstances. We would appreciate your understanding for our privacy and would also appreciate your prayers. Momma will always love you baby. My first baby"

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell says Andrew Mostyn shot and killed Corporal Diaz during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon. It happened at a gas station across the street from Sunseeker Resort.

The sheriff did not say what provoked the traffic stop. However, during the encounter, the sheriff said Mostyn pulled out a rifle and opened fire. Corporal Diaz was hospitalized but did not survive his injuries.

Sheriff Prummell says deputies tracked Mostyn down to a Popeye's restaurant off of Kings Highway. The sheriff said, when deputies approached, Mostyn grabbed for a rifle, and one of the deputies opened fire. Mostyn was shot in the head and was killed.

In April, Mostyn was reported missing in Montgomery County, Maryland. The department issued this alert.

Days later he was reportedly found safe in Pennsylvania.