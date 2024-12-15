Watch Now
BREAKING: Deputies swarm gas station at Sunseeker & 2nd scene; 41 bridge closed

The activity closed the northbound lanes of the bridge into Port Charlotte, as well as part of Kings Highway right off I-75.
Punta Gorda Sunseeker across the street law enforcement presence
Alex Orenczuk
A deputy guards the entrance to an active investigation scene at a gas station across the street from the Sunseeker resort in Punta Gorda on Sunday, December 15.
Punta Gorda Sunseeker across the street law enforcement presence
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Law enforcement swarmed a gas station across the street from the Sunseeker resort Sunday night and shut down multiple area roads in response to an urgent and active investigation.

Active scene chevron Sunseeker punta gorda charlotte county sheriff's office
Another view of the active investigation underway at the gas station across the street from the Sunseeker resort Sunday night.

The activity also shut down the US-41 bridge northbound into Port Charlotte. Punta Gorda police posted the following on Facebook:

Charlotte County's FOX 4 Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk was already on scene because he lives in the same areas he covers every day. There were reports of a shooting but FOX 4 has not yet been able to confirm those claims with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Prummell was also on the scene at the gas station and Orenczuk was working to speak with him.

FOX 4 is also hearing reports of a second scene along Kings Highway, and that the two scenes could be connected. A sign observed by Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp along I-75 advised Kings Highway was closed.

i-75 Kings highway scene closed
A message board above I-75 indicated Kings Highway ramp was closed Sunday night, following reports of shootings at two scenes in Charlotte County that could be connected.

Kaitlin and Alex are both working this story and will have much more here on fox4now.com. Be sure to activate your push notifications on the FOX 4 app on your cell phone to receive updates.

