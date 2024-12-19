'He had no chance': Charlotte Co. Sheriff details the moments before, after Sgt. Diaz's killing

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office had a news conference on Thursday to detail the findings of their investigation into the shooting death of Sgt. Elio Diaz last Sunday.

You can watch the entire news conference here:

Sheriff's News Conference

Helping a homeless man: An hour before the shooting

Sgt. Diaz first attempted to help Andrew Mostyn Jr after realizing that he was homeless and his car was uninsured, according to Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Sgt. Diaz was conducting a traffic stop at the Chevron gas station located on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, across the street from the Sunseeker Resort.

The sheriff says just after 3 p.m., Sgt. Elio Diaz was traveling northbound on the U.S. 41 bridge in Punta Gorda. He says Diaz ran the license plate on a white pickup truck which returned a "FR Suspension" on the driver. An FR Suspension is a financial responsibility - indicating that the insurance on the truck lapsed or there never was insurance on the vehicle.

The truck pulled into the gas station, and Sgt Diaz initiated a traffic stop.

Sheriff Prummell described the suspect's encounter with Diaz as "cordial" and no weapons were visible at the time of their encounter.

The two interacted for more than an hour.

Diaz learned that the 24-year-old suspect was homeless and living out of the truck.

"Elio was working with him to try and contact the insurance company to try and get his insurance reinstated so we would not have to tow that truck, and all the property that was in it because his entire life was in it."

The shooting and moments after:

"He had no chance."

Diaz was working in his car, and eventually returned back to the truck. As he called out to the Mostyn, the sheriff says retrieved a rifle from his truck and shot Sgt. Diaz.

As Diaz fell, Prummell says Mostyn kept walking toward the sergeant while he was laying on the ground. The sheriff's office says the suspect fired at least ten shots, and Sgt. Diaz was hit multiple times.

Mostyn drove away from the scene in his truck.

Sgt. Diaz was taken to the hospital and later died.

The search that followed

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Dash camera video that shows the interaction between a deputy and a man suspected of killing Sgt. Elio Diaz

A multi-agency manhunt was launched for Mostyn. Investigators say he switched out a Florida license plate for a Georgia tag on his truck and put on a ballistic vest.

The vest was armed with Level 3 steel plates on the front, back and sides, according to the sheriff.

About an hour after Diaz was shot, the shooter's pickup truck was located in a Popeye's parking lot near I-75 and Kings Highway by Corporal Nate Edwards.

A deputy spotted the truck and called for backup.

Click here to watch the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office video of the encounter:

Sheriff's Office Video

Deputy Andrea Short was the first to respond. The sheriff says Edwards and Short drew their weapons and ordered the driver to show his hands.

They say Mostyn did not comply.

The sheriff says Deputy Short saw Mostyn make an "overt movement" as he was holding the rifle.

At that moment, Short fired her gun. Mostyn was shot in the head and later died.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office provided dash cam video from a deputy's perspective.

Body-worn camera footage from a second deputy also shows video of the suspect's "overt movement" to grab a gun.

Investigators later discovered that there were 18 rounds in the magazine, and one in the chamber, according to the sheriff.

Inside of the truck

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Picture that shows what Charlotte County investigators say they found inside the truck of the man who is suspected of killing Sgt. Elio Diaz

"The shooter in this case was prepared and ready for a fight," Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

He says there was "well over a thousand rounds of ammunition", loaded magazines, a crossbow, two gas masks and two additional rifles in the shooter's truck.

The armored vest also contained pouches with a loaded magazine, a trauma kit and a med kit, according to the sheriff.

"Andrea (Deputy Short) stopped what could've been a potential blood bath. In my book, she's a frickin' hero," Sheriff Prummell said.

The gun used in the shooting was purchased in Pennsylvania back in 1999.

Deputies are working to learn more about how the shooter got the weapons.

About the shooter

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Picture of the man investigators say shot and killed Sgt. Elio Diaz

"They believe he's got a mental health issue. They know that he's taking drugs. But they sat on their a** and did absolutely nothing," Sheriff Prummell said.

He said Mostyn's criminal history is minimal - mostly out of Georgia - including a couple DUIs, marijuana possession and an obstruction charge.

"From what we've learned from the mother, she said that he self-medicates and also becomes manic," Prummell said.

The sheriff also said the shooter's mother confirmed that her son uses hallucinogens. The sheriff says investigators found mushrooms in the truck.

While a toxicology report is pending, the department says there is no indication that the shooter was under the influence.

Sheriff Prummell says there is no confirmation of mental health issues. The details they've received are from the shooter's family.

"His mother also stated that the shooter had a dislike towards law enforcement," he said.

Prummell says she told deputies that this is related to an alleged past incident with the shooter's father as a child in which "he feels like he did not protect him".

The sheriff's office says the shooter was working in Charlotte County doing construction work and hurricane restoration.

He also had a grandmother and uncle who live in Englewood.

Prummell says investigators have also potentially found a homeless camp in the area, where he might have been staying.

"People need to take some sort of responsibility," Sheriff Prummell said. "Family, friends. They believe he's got a mental health issue. They know that he's taking drugs. But they sat on their a** and did absolutely nothing. They knew he had weapons. They did absolutely nothing, and that was the result. People need to speak up. "

What comes next

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's Major Crime Unit is conducting the investigation. Those findings will be turned over to the state attorney's office for review.

"We're going to make sure that everybody's taken care of. Both mentally and physically."

Per protocol, Deputy Short is on administrative leave.

Prummell acknowledged his entire team for their work, support for the family and all of those preparing for Sgt. Diaz's ceremony and funeral.