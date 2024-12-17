Memorial arrangements set for Charlotte Co. Sgt. Elio Diaz

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — The memorial service details have been set for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

On Thursday, there will be a public viewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home at 9400 Indian Spgs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

The community is invited to Sgt. Elio Diaz's service Friday at 10 am at the Babcock Ranch Field House, located at 43281 Cypress Parkway in Babcock Ranch.

The service will be streamed for people who can not make it. The sheriff's office says it will post a link to the stream on its social media pages.

A procession will follow the service and go to Charlotte Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda. That's where the family will have a private burial service.

The Sheriff's Office will release the route of the procession in the coming days.

If you would like to send cards to the family or sheriff, you're asked to send it to 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.