Honoring his life and service: Memorial for Charlotte Co. Sgt. Diaz

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla — Fallen Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Elio Diaz will be laid to rest on Friday.

The community is invited to a memorial service, that will take place at the Babcock Ranch Field House at 10 am.

You can watch the service live here:

Charlotte County Sgt. Elio Diaz Memorial Service

Update 8:10 am

The procession has arrived at Babcock Ranch Field House. The family of Sgt. Diaz accompanied his body into the building where his memorial service will begin in less than two hours.

Click to watch his procession arrive:

Procession Arrival

Update 7:05 am

The procession to take Sgt. Elio Diaz from the funeral home to the Babcock Ranch Field House has begun.

Original Story

After the service there will be a procession for people to pay their respects. The sheriff's office released this map of the route:

CCSO

Information for parking can be found here:

CCSO

Sgt. Diaz was shot and killed while on duty on Sunday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and four children. Governor Ron DeSantis directed flags be flown at half-staff in Charlotte County from sunrise to sunset on Friday.