Suspected drunk driver accused of killing Matlacha woman gets new attorney

MATLACHA, Fla. — The suspected drunk driver, accused of hitting four people and killing one woman outside a Matlacha restaurant, has a new attorney.

Florida Highway Patrol says back in April, Cody Curtis killed Mary Lou Sharp while under the influence.

In November, Curtis asked for a new attorney in a Nelson hearing, but that request was denied.

A day later his attorney, Robert Hines, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel.

"After a careful investigation and weighing of the facts of this case, the Office of Regional Counsel has conclusively determined that the interests of the Defendant are so adverse and hostile to those of another client and/or an attorney within the Office of Regional Counsel that a conflict of interest exists," the court document stated.

The request was approved and Curtis will now be represented by James A. Ermacora.

Curtis had been scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in December prior to the change of counsel, so it's unclear if this will still happen.