BREAKING: Witnesses say driver hit several people outside Matlacha restaurant

MATLACHA, Fla. — State troopers say at one person was killed on Matlacha Saturday night following a bad crash near one of the island's bridges.

Eyewitnesses told Fox 4's Ella Rhoades that the car came over the bridge and hit people eating outside the That BBQ Place restaurant. This is directly across the street from the Blue Dog Bar & Grill; restaurant staff posted a brief message to Facebook:

A white sedan with a damaged front-end and deployed airbag was also on scene. As of 9:00pm Saturday night there was no word as to the location of the driver or whether anyone was detained or in custody.

Ella Rhoades Onlookers glance out the doorway of That BBQ Place following a fatal crash where witnesses claim a driver came over the bridge and hit outside diners. State troopers confirmed one fatality and were working the scene as of 9:00pm April 13, 2024.

Troopers say as many as 4 others could have been injured and were transported for treatment.

Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District reported 3 patients were trauma alerts and taken to the hospital by ambulance. A fourth patient was a trauma alert who was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The crash scene was in the middle of Pine Island Road, which is the main route through the area, so troopers had to direct a lot of traffic right through their crime scene, which was taped off at length along the road.

This a developing story. Be sure to download the Fox 4 News app to receive alerts about SWFL news that matters to you, right on your phone.