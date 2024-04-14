NEW: Son shares more about his mother hit and killed outside Matlacha restaurant

MATLACHA, Fla. — Sunday morning, family members of one victim were working to get to Florida, following the fatal crash where, state troopers say, a driver plowed into a restaurant's outdoor seating area and hit 5 people, killing one on Matlacha Saturday night.
The victim's son told Fox 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp his mother was Mary Lou Sharp, 80. She was killed when, state troopers say, a 24-year-old driver from Cape Coral suddenly veered off Pine Island Road and onto a sidewalk and parking area outside That BBQ Place, across from Blue Dog Bar & Grill.
"Right now, I'm at a loss for words," Sharp's son told Knapp Sunday morning. "My mind is just going a million miles an hour."
Sharp's son, who is traveling from Alabama, said the octogenarian had just celebrated the milestone birthday in March. He also said Mary Lou Sharp managed to survive COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic long before vaccines.