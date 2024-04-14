NEW: Son shares more about his mother hit and killed outside Matlacha restaurant

MATLACHA, Fla. — Sunday morning, family members of one victim were working to get to Florida, following the fatal crash where, state troopers say, a driver plowed into a restaurant's outdoor seating area and hit 5 people, killing one on Matlacha Saturday night.

Ella Rhoades Onlookers glance out the doorway of That BBQ Place following a fatal crash where witnesses claim a driver came over the bridge and hit outside diners. State troopers confirmed one fatality and were working the scene as of 9:00pm April 13, 2024.

The victim's son told Fox 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp his mother was Mary Lou Sharp, 80. She was killed when, state troopers say, a 24-year-old driver from Cape Coral suddenly veered off Pine Island Road and onto a sidewalk and parking area outside That BBQ Place, across from Blue Dog Bar & Grill.

"Right now, I'm at a loss for words," Sharp's son told Knapp Sunday morning. "My mind is just going a million miles an hour."

WFTX Fox 4 Mary Lou Sharp's son shared this photo of Sharp with her boyfriend, Butch Gay.

Sharp's son, who is traveling from Alabama, said the octogenarian had just celebrated the milestone birthday in March. He also said Mary Lou Sharp managed to survive COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic long before vaccines.