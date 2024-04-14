Watch Now
NEW: Son shares more about his mother hit and killed outside Matlacha restaurant

Son of 80 year old victim said his mom had just celebrated milestone birthday last month and survived COVID-19.
Mary Lou Sharp Matlacha Victim photo with son april 13
WFTX Fox 4
Family confirmed Mary Lou Sharp, seen here with her son, was killed when a 24-year-old Cape Coral driver plowed into a restaurant's outdoor seating area on Matlacha Saturday, April 13. She was 80 years old.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 10:59:16-04

MATLACHA, Fla. — Sunday morning, family members of one victim were working to get to Florida, following the fatal crash where, state troopers say, a driver plowed into a restaurant's outdoor seating area and hit 5 people, killing one on Matlacha Saturday night.

Matlacha Car hits diners kills 1 April 13
Onlookers glance out the doorway of That BBQ Place following a fatal crash where witnesses claim a driver came over the bridge and hit outside diners. State troopers confirmed one fatality and were working the scene as of 9:00pm April 13, 2024.

The victim's son told Fox 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp his mother was Mary Lou Sharp, 80. She was killed when, state troopers say, a 24-year-old driver from Cape Coral suddenly veered off Pine Island Road and onto a sidewalk and parking area outside That BBQ Place, across from Blue Dog Bar & Grill.

"Right now, I'm at a loss for words," Sharp's son told Knapp Sunday morning. "My mind is just going a million miles an hour."

Mary Lou Sharp victim Matlacha
Mary Lou Sharp's son shared this photo of Sharp with her boyfriend, Butch Gay.

Sharp's son, who is traveling from Alabama, said the octogenarian had just celebrated the milestone birthday in March. He also said Mary Lou Sharp managed to survive COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic long before vaccines.

Mary Lou Sharp victim Matlacha April 13 family photo
The son of Mary Lou Sharp shared this family photo of a moment in time with his mother, his grandparents, and his siblings when they were children.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: MATLACHA CRASH

