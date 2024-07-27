CLOSING CHAPTER| Matlacha BBQ place closing its doors permanently after accident

MATLACHA, Fla. — On Friday, That BBQ Place owner John Petrus told Fox 4's Matlacha Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that he did not plan to reopen his restaurant.

“After the accident in April it just….not the same,” said Petrus.

Investigators said on April 13, 24-year-old Cody Curtis swerved off the road and onto the patio of That BBQ Place.

That's where investigators said Curtis ran over five people who were sitting there, including 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharp who was killed in the crash.

“I think about Mary Lou every day,” said Petrus.

On Friday, Petrus said he was also thinking about his path forward, and said he planned to operate his chuck wagon full time.

Petrus said unfortunately that means eventually removing the memorial garden that he had set up for Mary Lou Sharp.

He said he planned to give most of it back to the people who donated.

“It's not just a garden, but the garden is a reminder of her,” said Petrus.

On Friday, Petrus said he planned to keep the chuck wagon name, the same as the restaurant.

“It's also a reminder of that accident. Every day it is...But now it's time for a new chapter,” said Petrus.

