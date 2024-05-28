Alleged drunk driver pleads not guilty in deadly Matlacha crash

MATLACHA, Fla. — On Tuesday, Cody James Curtis the man charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharpe, pleaded not guilty in a Lee County courtroom.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says he also hit four other people who were sitting outside That BBQ Place the night of the fatal crash.

Troopers say Curtis’s blood alcohol concentration was .137% the night of the crash, according to a crash report from FHP. The legal blood alcohol concentration limit in Florida is .08%.

Back on April 23, a Lee County judge set bail for Cody James Curtis at $252,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet that would monitor any alcohol consumption.

Curtis's next day in court is set for July 23 at 9 a.m.