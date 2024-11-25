No new attorney for suspect in deadly crash at That BBQ Place in Matlacha

FORT MYERS, Fla — The man charged with driving drunk into That BBQ Place in Matlacha and killing a woman, will not get a new lawyer.

Cody Curtis was in court Monday morning for a hearing. He wrote a letter to Judge Robert Branning to ask that his court appointed attorney, Robert Hines, be removed from the case.

Curtis wrote "He seems lost every time I meet with him...He also never answers my questions..."

Cody Curtis' letter to Judge Robert Branning, asking that his attorney be removed from the case

Curtis also claims Hines said under his breath that all DUI manslaughter cases deserve to rot in prison.

In court Hines denied saying that and told Branning that he could continue representing Curtis. The judge ruled that he will stay on the case.

Curtis is in jail, charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharpe.

Mary Lou Sharp's granddaughter shared this photo with Matlacha's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez, as she arrived with flowers to the scene where her 80-year-old grandmother died, in the front patio of a restaurant on Matlacha April 13.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Curtis was drunk when he crashed into Sharpe and four other people who were sitting outside That BBQ Place.

He has pleaded not guilty.