ARREST MADE: FHP says driver in deadly Matlacha restaurant crash is now behind bars

24-year-old Cody Curtis is charged with DUI Manslaughter
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 12:00:07-04

MATLACHA, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Cody J. Curtis was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with DUI manslaughter, in the death of 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharp.

Troopers say Curtis’s blood alcohol concentration was .137% the night of the crash.

Crime scene tape wraps around the car believed to be connected to a fatal crash on Matlacha the night of April 13. Witnesses claim a driver came over the bridge and hit outside diners. State troopers confirmed one fatality and were working the scene as of 9:00pm April 13, 2024.

They say he was driving east on Pine Island Road the evening of April 13, when he veered off the road and hit five people who were sitting at tables outside of the That BBQ Place.

Onlookers glance out the doorway of That BBQ Place following a fatal crash where witnesses claim a driver came over the bridge and hit outside diners. State troopers confirmed one fatality and were working the scene as of 9:00pm April 13, 2024.

Sharp was killed and four other people were injured.

Mary Lou Sharp's granddaughter shared this photo with Matlacha's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez, as she arrived with flowers to the scene where her 80-year-old grandmother died, in the front patio of a restaurant on Matlacha April 13.

Curtis was placed under arrest for DUI Manslaughter (1 count), DUI Serious Bodily Injury (3 counts), DUI Property Damage (1 count), and DUI Injury (1 count) and booked into the Lee County Jail.

