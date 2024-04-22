ARREST MADE: FHP says driver in deadly Matlacha restaurant crash is now behind bars

MATLACHA, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Cody J. Curtis was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with DUI manslaughter, in the death of 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharp.
Troopers say Curtis’s blood alcohol concentration was .137% the night of the crash.
They say he was driving east on Pine Island Road the evening of April 13, when he veered off the road and hit five people who were sitting at tables outside of the That BBQ Place.
Sharp was killed and four other people were injured.
Curtis was placed under arrest for DUI Manslaughter (1 count), DUI Serious Bodily Injury (3 counts), DUI Property Damage (1 count), and DUI Injury (1 count) and booked into the Lee County Jail.
