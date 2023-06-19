Three-year anniversary of Lauren Dumolo

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It has been three years since Lauren Dumolo went missing from her apartment on Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral.

Through the years many teams have looked for evidence at several locations in Cape Coral but very little has been found.

The police say Dumolo was 29 years old when she disappeared and was last seen at her apartment.

According to the police her cell phone was still in the apartment which her family says is a sign she left suddenly, and possibly against her will.

Police also say Dumolo's purse was found at Four Freedoms Park which is less than half a mile away from where she lived. Her purse was found the same day she went missing.

If anyone has information they are asked to call the Cape Coral Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.