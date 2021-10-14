Remains are not those of Lauren Dumolo, police say

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The remains found in Cape Coral are not those of missing Cape Coral mom Lauren Dumolo.

The Cape Coral Police Department says dental records have confirmed that the human remains located in North Fort Myers belong to 36-year-old Briana Tennant.

Tennant's family has been notified, and confirmed they hadn’t communicated with her in months, and never reported her as missing.

This investigation remains active.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore released the following statement on Thursday evening:

“While this is a setback in the quest for closure for Lauren’s family, hope remains that Lauren is out there. We are grateful for the quick response to our plea for dental records at yesterday’s news conference. This new piece of evidence is vital for our ongoing investigation. I spoke with Lauren’s father Paul and he shares in the mix of emotions. While it’s disappointing to not achieve closure, that is balanced with wanting to keep hope alive that Lauren will be found safe.”

Lauren Dumolo's missing persons case remains an active/open case.

Anyone with information on Dumolo's case is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.