New details on Lauren Dumolo's mental state before disappearance; community organizes search party

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - New information has been released on the Lauren Dumolo case. The case is once again gaining national attention and was recently featured on the Dr. Phil Show.

Investigators said Lauren Dumolo spent most of her free time at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral. There are missing person signs all around the park and the community has organized a search party in an effort to find Lauren.

“She is so loving, caring, so bubbly and happy all the time. She is just a sweetheart," friend Angela Stallkamp said.

Stallkamp said she’s known Dumolo for over ten years.

But Stallkamp said she considers Lauren as her family.

"She is just always loving, especially with her daughter. You could always just see the love," Stallkamp said.

She's the organizer of a community search party planned for this weekend which will reveal new information about the mother's disappearance since June of 2020.

New information - multiple leads - is what Trish Routte with SWFL Crime Stoppers said the organization has received ever since Dumolo's case aired on a national talk show.

"So, the goal and hope that people that saw that will share that information with us," Routte said.

Routte said the show revealed that Dumolo was previously baker acted - meaning she was held by mental health professionals for up to 72 hours - twice in June of 2020.

It happened right before she went missing.

"The mental health aspect really hadn’t been talked about until now. Everything that was happening in Lauren’s life in the weeks before she went missing is information that we need to explore to the very depths," Routte said.

Routte said because Dumolo spent a lot of time at Four Freedoms Park, they're asking for anyone who saw her there to contact law enforcement. With the new information, Routte said this could help investigators solve the case.

“Now we are going to the next level and saying here is what we know what was going on in Lauren’s life in the few weeks before she went missing. That may or may not have had anything to do with her disappearance but we have to explore every aspect," Routte said.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this case, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for an $8,000 cash reward.

For anyone who would like to participate in the search for Lauren this weekend, volunteers and organizers will meet at the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza located at 1016 Cape Coral Parkway E Ste 110 on December 12 at 9 a.m.