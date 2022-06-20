Lauren Dumolo family searching for answers at weekend candlelight vigil

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — This weekend marks two years since Cape Coral mother, Lauren Dumolo, went missing.

On Saturday, through a rainy afternoon, her family held a candlelight vigil that they hoped will reinvigorate the search and bring Lauren home.

“I definitely don’t want this to just be brushed under the rug, that we’re never going to find her. There needs to be some closure to this family," says Lindsay Smith, one of Lauren's sisters.

She was last seen in June 2020 at her apartment in Cape Coral - and in the two years since, law enforcement has spent hours searching for her, receiving countless leads that would turn into setbacks - including one back in October when law enforcement thought they had identified Lauren's remains.

"Now we're just stuck back at square one," comments Lauren, on the incident.

The quest for closure for Lauren's family is guided by good hands - like those of Joe Fanciulli, a retired homicide director who's now the Investigating Director with 'Missing in America'.

Lauren's family reached out to Joe to help with the search.

“We have a few areas here that we’ve recommended searching and a few that we’ve searched ourselves. So we just continue to push on," says Fanciulli.

The crowd wore pink as they gathered at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral - a place that Lauren's family says she loved to visit - wearing pink to honor her with her favorite color.

It's two years to the day that Lauren had her last known phone call with her sister Cassie Casey, who says that the desire for closure is burning just as bright.

“My goal is to just make Lauren’s name a household name - I want everyone to know who Lauren Dumolo is," says Cassie.

If you have any information on Lauren's disappearance, you're encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by using their P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to closure in this case, and a local donor is offering an additional $5,000 reward.