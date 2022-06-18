Vigil marks two years of Cape mom's disappearance

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — This Father’s Day weekend marks two years since Lauren Dumolo went missing.

Dumolo was last seen at her Cape Coral home downtown. The last call she received was from her sister Cassie on June 18, 2020, around 6:30 PM.

On Saturday, at Four Freedoms Park, friends and family will come together to continue the search and encourage anyone with information on her disappearance to come forward. This vigil is an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support and attempt to find Dumolo together.

"Despite the fact that two years have passed, we are confident that there are people who know what happened to Lauren. But for whatever reason, they are choosing to remain silent. We also know that people change, and relationships change and that perhaps people who didn't feel comfortable talking two years ago might finally feel compelled to do so now. Our community remains vigilant in doing whatever we can to help get the answers that Lauren's family deserves and to help bring Lauren home." Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Manager

Because Dumolo was known to spend a lot of time at Four Freedoms Park, the event will be held there at 5:30 pm followed by a candlelight vigil at 6:30 along with prayers and words from the family.

Anyone attending the event is asked to wear pink in honor of Dumolo.

For anyone who has information on the disappearance, call Crime Stoppers, who is offering a $3,000 reward for leading information that can close the case – also a local donor is offering a $5,000 reward.

