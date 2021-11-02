Petito and Dumolo stories "warm up" cold cases in Southwest Florida

The high profile disappearances of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie and Lauren Dumolo are drawing renewed public attention to other cold cases in Southwest Florida.

We spoke with Trish Routte from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers about the topic.

Below is transcript (edited for clarity and length:)

WFTX: These cases, Gabby Petito, Lauren Dumolo, have led to interest in other cold cases. How are you seeing that reflected in Southwest Florida?

TRISH ROUTTE/SWFL CRIME STOPPERS: I think we're seeing a lot of optimism among families when cases have gone cold because they're finally getting new attention to it. Lauren's case, we're about almost at the year and half mark. I know that her family feels the pain of Gabby's family. They're hoping the spotlight is going to turn a bit to Lauren's case. In fact, just this past weekend, the Dr. Phil Show was in town. There's going to be a story on Lauren's case this coming week.

WFTX: What's the way to keep these cold cases "warm," so to speak, so there's public interest and these families can finally have closure?

TRISH ROUTTE/SWFL CRIME STOPPERS: You know so many times people forget these cases are out there. So we try to work with the families to keep these cases out there, whether it's on social media or just doing some kind of video update.

WFTX: Is there anything else you'd like to add on this subject?

TRISH ROUTTE/SWFL CRIME STOPPERS: Just the fact that a case is not solved does not mean that it cannot be solved. It absolutely can be solved.

