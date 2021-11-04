Missing person Lauren Dumolo gaining national attention from the Dr. Phil show

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Missing Cape Coral woman, Lauren Dumolo is gaining national attention from the Dr. Phil show.

Fox 4 learned about the latest push to find Lauren after speaking with the woman who made it all possible.

Her name is Whitney Vanosdol, who lives in Cape Coral, and says despite never knowing Lauren Dumolo personally, always felt a connection to her.

Vanosdol developed her contacts for the Dr. Phil show during her career as a hair and make-up artist for major production companies in Los Angeles.

She says after watching local investigations continue their search for Lauren, she knew the Dumolo family deserved a larger stage.

Vanosdol told Fox 4 that's when she decided to reach out to her friends at Dr. Phil.

“If my whole purpose of living in L.A. for all those years and to meet those people is to randomly move to Cape Coral and be able to connect this in any way for national attention then, I’m happy that I could do that,” said Vanosdol.

She hopes that the attention from Dr. Phil will help put Lauren's story in front of more people.

Vanosdol told Fox 4, you never know who might see this and be the key to bringing Lauren home.

On Thursday, Vanosdol said the one-hour special has been filmed but has not been given a release date at this time.

