Postcards hope to generate leads in Lauren Dumolo case

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — New mailers are being sent out today to residents in South Cape Coral, in hopes of generating new leads in the Lauren Dumolo case.

Crime Stoppers has sent 3,000 postcards to residents and businesses located in the vicinity where Lauren used to live and spend her time.

The hope is that one of these postcards will encourage someone who has information about her disappearance to finally step up and share what they know.

Lauren went missing from her South Cape home in June 2020 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"Along with Lauren's friends and family, we remain hopeful that there is someone who knows more than they've shared so far, and that maybe they have finally arrived at the spot where they're willing to talk," said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. " As a community, we need to do everything we can to find Lauren."

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo is asked to call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

