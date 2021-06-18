Community will honor missing person, Lauren Dumolo 1-year after her disappearance

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On June 19, loved ones and community members will gather at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral, to honor Lauren Dumolo, who went missing on June 19, 2020.

Saturday will mark 1-year since her disappearance, a day where she was last seen walking at Four Freedoms Park.

It was at the park where Lauren would frequently walk and where her purse and shirt were found around the time she went missing.

Back on June 19, 2020, Lauren's cellphone was also found in her apartment, just half a mile from the park.

This prompted police to change her status from missing to a missing person endangered.

Lauren's father Paul Dumolo tells Fox 4 that he knows the police are doing the best they can, but not knowing what happened is the hardest part.

“It’s harder not knowing what happened, 110%, or where my daughter is to give her proper burial, than if you knew your daughter was murdered...at least you have that closure."

"Where, here, there is no closure. It’s just every single day from the second you wake up to the minute you go to bed, it’s on your mind,” said Dumolo.

Dumolo says along with heartache, comes frustration, telling Fox 4, it has almost been one year and someone still hasn’t paid the price for his daughter.

"This is going on a year, ya know, and nobody has paid the price, my daughter is still gone, and it’s not right. There are people out there that know what’s going on. I think the police have a good idea of who did it and I think they could be pressing these people a lot harder,” said Dumolo.

On Saturday, people will gather to keep the conversation going about Lauren and to honor her.

Organizers say they will unveil a park bench dedicated to Lauren and ask that anyone who attends, wears pink in honor of Lauren.

The event is on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.