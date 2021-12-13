Community members searching for Lauren Dumolo

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A community search team is continuing their efforts to find missing Cape Coral woman, Lauren Dumolo.

Dumolo was reported missing on June 21st and was last seen at her Cape Coral apartment.

The search party sifted through heavy greenery and muddy terrain at Rotary Park.

“We're going to do the grid walk and cover more area together. That way, nothing is left unlooked at," Angela Dawn said.

The group searched for anything that could bring them to Dumolo.

“Material or clothing you know if you see you know any type of remains," Cyndi Elser said.

The group looked for clues after receiving a tip about Cape Coral park.

“We had another search team tell us that usually within five to 20 miles," Dawn said.

She said the other search team told them to look around five to 20 miles from where a person lives or frequents. The other search team said it's important to look there and Rotary Park is within that range.

“We're gonna keep searching," Dawn said.

The national attention being shined on Dumolo's case helped bring multiple leads. SWFL Crime Stoppers says the Dr. Phil Show aired segment brought in some tips.

"Keep her name out there. You know helps a lot," Dawn said.

Dawn was Dumolo's friend, but she considered her family.

“We just love her, you know, we're not going to stop if it was my child or if it was me missing. I'd want somebody to keep looking for me," she said.

A member who didn't know her said they were drawn to the case and wanted answers for her family.

“At least peace for the family. They do need peace," Elser said.

The community search team hopes to give her family closure. They will continue searching for answers. They plan to explore each month in different areas until they find her.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this case, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for an $8,000 cash reward.

