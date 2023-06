ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades is hosting a Kelly Cup championship celebration at Hertz Arena on Tuesday night.

The event will feature food, drinks, bounce houses, music by DJ Big Mama, and photos with the Kelly Cup.

Everyone is welcome to attend from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

This marks the third Kelly Cup win for the Everblades, who took the title in 2012 and 2022.