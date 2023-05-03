Tickets on sale for the 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Everblades announced that single-game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup South Division Finals are on sale now.

Games Three, Four & Five of the South Division Finals can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE, or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Game 1 - At TBD, TBD at TBD

Game 2 - At TBD, TBD at TBD

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 10th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 4 - Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 5 - (If Necessary) – Saturday, May 13th at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 6 - (If Necessary) – At TBD, TBD at TBD

Game 7 - (If Necessary) – At TBD, TBD at TBD