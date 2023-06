ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades won the 2023 Kelly Cup playoff championships against the Idaho Steelheads Friday night.

This marks the third Kelly Cup win for the Everblades, who took the title in 2012 and 2022.

Friday night's game at Hertz Arena was the last of four in the playoffs. The Everblades won all three previous games against the Steelheads.