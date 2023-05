ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades beat the Jacksonville Icemen 2-0 in Game Three of the best-of-seven South Division Finals Wednesday Night at Hertz Arena.

Florida takes a 3-0 series lead and can wrap up the series Friday night.

The victory was the Blades’ ninth straight playoff win over Jacksonville.

The 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs continue at Hertz Arena for Game Four on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.