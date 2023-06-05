Everblades hope to clinch a second straight championship

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Everblades are up two games in the Kelly Cup Finals and are coming home to Southwest Florida with a chance to clinch a second straight championship.

The Blades beat the Idaho Steelheads 5-3 on Sunday night.

The next three games in the series will be held at the Hertz Arena and the Blades have to win two of those games to win the cup.

To purchase tickets or to check out the team's schedule visit https://www.floridaeverblades.com/