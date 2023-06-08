Everblades take 3-0 Kelly Cup Finals lead over Steelheads

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades are one win away from winning back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships.

The Everblades beat the Idaho Steelheads 1-0 in front of a sellout crowd at Hertz Arena on Wednesday night.

With the Game Three victory, the Everblades can clinch back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships – and the organization’s third Kelly Cup overall – on home ice Friday night.

With Florida holding a 3-0 series lead, the series continues at Hertz Arena with Game Four on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Game Five, if necessary, would also be in Estero on Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

