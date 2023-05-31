Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Everblades win lifts them to Kelly Cup Finals for second straight season

FloridaEverblades.png
WFTX
FloridaEverblades.png
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 07:29:33-04

ESTERO, Fla. — John McCarron netted the game-winning goal in double overtime to give the Florida Everblades a 3-2 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

The Everblades return to the Kelly Cup Finals for a second straight year and the sixth time in organization history, matching the most ECHL Finals appearances in league history.

The schedule for the best-of-seven series against the Western Conference champion Idaho Steelheads, authors of the best regular-season record in ECHL history at 58-11-1-2, will be announced.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!