Tickets on sale now for 2023 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades announced today that single-game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals are on sale now.

Games One, Two & Three of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Newfoundland Growlers can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online, or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Game 1 – Friday, May 19th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 2 – Saturday, May 20th at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 3 – Monday, May 22nd at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 4 – At Newfoundland, Thursday, May 25th at 5:30 PM

Game 5 (If Necessary) – At Newfoundland, Sunday, May 28th at 2:30 PM

Game 6 (If Necessary) – At Newfoundland, Tuesday, May 30th at 5:30 PM

Game 7 (If Necessary) – At Newfoundland, Wednesday, May 31st at 5:30 PM

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)



Tier Level

Round 3

Tier 1 (Glass)

$73.00

Tier 2 (Club)

$50.00

Tier 3 (Premium)

$43.00

Tier 4 (Terrace)

$30.00



PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)



Tier Level

Round 3

Tier 1 (Glass)

$65.00

Tier 2 (Club)

$46.00

Tier 3 (Premium)

$35.00

Tier 4 (Terrace)

$25.00



To learn more about pricing, call, or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

