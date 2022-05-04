Fire investigators back at MW Horticulture

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators will be at MW Horticulture today, the recycling plant where two mulch fires burned for days last month.

It filled the air with smoke for more than a week.

The San Carlos Park Fire Department says the owners mismanaged the mulch there and that is how the fire started.

Fire investigators issued a stop-work notice days before the second fire started.

This prevents additional material from being brought in, they can work on what is currently on the property.

MW Horticulture plans to challenge the investigation findings.

A Florida Division of Fire, Arson & Explosives detective will investigate if this turns into a criminal investigation.