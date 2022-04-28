MW Horticulture owners challenging cause of April fires

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Fox 4 has learned MW Horticulture owners are challenging a San Carlos Park Fire Marshal's determination mismanagement of mulch piles led to two April fires.

San Carlos Park Fire spokesperson Alexis McLellan tells Fox 4 it's withing the rights of the recycling facility's owner to challenge the fire marshal findings. They found internal combustion of those mulch piles, caused by the owner's mismanagement, caused the April 3rd and April 10th fires.

A Florida Division of Fire, Arson & Explosives detective will investigate if this turns into a criminal investigation.

Fox 4 reached an MW Horticulture employee who said our message would be passed onto the owners. So far we have not heard back.