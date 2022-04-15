MW Horticulture plant mulch fire continues to smolder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews with the San Carlos Park Fire Department continue to keep watch over the still-smoldering mulch pile fire at the MW Horticulture plant six days after it started.

The fire sparked Sunday and crews today say the fire is now seven acres.

Firefighters say the increase in humidity will assist in fire operations but will cause smoke to lay lower and increase smoky conditions.

Crews have been working to shorten the towering pile of organic debris that they say is still burning deep within, leading to frequent flare-ups. The plan is to let the fire's core burn itself out.

More than 8 million gallons of water have been used to battle the fire since it began.

One lane of Thomas Road remains closed.

