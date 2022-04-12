8 million gallons of water used to contain fire at MW Horticulture site

LEE COUNTY, FLA - — Since Sunday - the fire at MW Horticulture recycling plant off of US-41 continues to burn. And two days later another concern is the water aspect and just how much is being used to put out those mulch fires.

On Monday 5,000 gallons of water was being used by the minutes and on Tuesday a different story as San Carlos Park Fire Department says they had to cut down on the amount of water they were using so that it didn't put a bigger dent in the community's water supply. Alexis McLellan with San Carlos Park FD explains, "Lee County Utilities did ask us if we could slow our water usage so water pressure to tone it down just a bit because their tanks were getting a little bit low."

McLellan says 8 million gallons of water has been used since Sunday, "Yesterday we were running 400,000 gallons per hour and today we are 150,000 gallons per hour so significant drop and you'll know that there are far less units on scene. We are trying to use as little water as possible and if we can possibly let areas of this pile burn in a safe way. Of course we want to be able to put out the fire but we want to do that in a way that is very mindful for our community, for the water usage in our community."

FOX 4 reached out to the Communications Director for Lee County to ask if residents should have any concern about water pressure in the area and was told that residents should NOT have any concerns about water.

However, tonight a concern for firefighters that is still apparent - the dry conditions and the wind..."We are always worried about the wind picking up embers and putting them into some of our undeveloped wooded areas we had that happen on Sunday fortunately right now the fire is contained to the MW property," McLellan.

Firefighers remind residents to keep their windows closed as the smoke is thicker on Tuesday.

When reaching out to MW Horticulture for comment on the ongoing fire, Denise Houghtalins said "Thank you for your request. Our attorney has advised us to state we have no comment at this time."