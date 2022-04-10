Watch
MW fire continues burning; 2nd blaze within week

The fire that sparked Sunday morning has decimated a sector of the mulch pile. It's the second similar fire to hit the recycling plant within a week.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 10, 2022
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Crews are still manning a mulch fire that sparked over the weekend at the MW Horticulture recycling plant off US-41.

As of Monday morning, the now decimated pile of organic material is still smoldering. It is the second such fire at the plant in one week's time.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office expects morning traffic will be impacted by the fire crew presence. You are advised to seek alternate routes.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 10 a.m. Sunday with six brush trucks, three engines, three ladder trucks, and the Incident Management Team.

According to the report, the fire jumped Old 41 which caused a ¼ acre brush fire. Florida Forest Service is controlling the fire.

One man was treated for injuries and there are two structures on the property that are reportedly at risk.

According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was said to be combustion caused by mismanagement of the mulch piles.

Residents should expect smoke in the area for another 48 hours.

This area has had trouble in the past with fires, one as recent as April 5, according to previous reporting. We've also learned one of the owners was cited seven weeks ago for contracting without a proper license.

  • April 5 mulch fire
  • MW Horticulture legal battle
