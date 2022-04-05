Watch
Mulch fire lights up the night sky in Fort Myers

A fire at a mulch pile at MW Horticulture sent flames into the sky that could be seen for miles.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 06:09:13-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A mulch fire sent large flames soaring which could be seen for miles around early Tuesday morning.

Video posted to Twitter showed towering flames coming from the MW Horticulture recycling center of US-41 and Alico Rd. just before 2:30 a.m. Fire engines could be seen with lights and sirens blaring, heading for the scene.

San Carlos Park Fire Department confirmed it was a mulch fire. The major fire was extinguished by 4 a.m., with crews from the business assisting by moving mulch around with heavy equipment to block potential spread.

Crews will stay at the recycling center throughout the morning on watch for hot spots. Officials say there is no threat to public property.

