Mulch fire lights up the night sky in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A mulch fire sent large flames soaring which could be seen for miles around early Tuesday morning.

Video posted to Twitter showed towering flames coming from the MW Horticulture recycling center of US-41 and Alico Rd. just before 2:30 a.m. Fire engines could be seen with lights and sirens blaring, heading for the scene.

San Carlos Park Fire Department confirmed it was a mulch fire. The major fire was extinguished by 4 a.m., with crews from the business assisting by moving mulch around with heavy equipment to block potential spread.

Crews will stay at the recycling center throughout the morning on watch for hot spots. Officials say there is no threat to public property.