Approximately 63,000 gallons of water per hour is used on MW Property fire

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — San Carlos Park Fire Department continues to battle a week-long fire that is 100% contained to the MW Horticulture property.

Firefighters have made a lot of progress with the now 5-acre fire. Over 63,000 gallons of water per hour have been used and 1 aerial & engine is on the scene with 3 Firefighters.

The fire sparked Sunday, April 10, and more than 8 million gallons of water have been used since the start of the fire.

The fire continues to smolder with occasional flare-ups but crews still continue to keep watch and do what they can do to prevent it from growing.

