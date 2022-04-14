Watch over mulch pile fire enters fifth day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews with the San Carlos Park Fire Department continue to keep vigil over the still-smoldering mulch pile fire at the MW Horticulture plant.

The fire sparked Sunday. Crews have been working to shorten the towering pile of organic debris that they say is still burning deep within, leading to frequent flare-ups. The plan is to let the fire's core burn itself out.

More than 8 million gallons of water have been used to battle the fire since it began.

As of Thursday, officials say their presence has whittled to two engines and a staff of four, with approximately 60,000 gallons of water dousing the hot spots.

Thomas Rd. and Old Hwy. 41 are open to business traffic. Thomas Rd. continues to be down to a single lane for firefighting equipment use.

