Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Watch over mulch pile fire enters fifth day

Crews continue dousing hot spots and flare-ups at the pile that ignited Sunday at MW Horticulture in the San Carlos Park area.
MW Horticulture Day 5
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 08:47:50-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews with the San Carlos Park Fire Department continue to keep vigil over the still-smoldering mulch pile fire at the MW Horticulture plant.

The fire sparked Sunday. Crews have been working to shorten the towering pile of organic debris that they say is still burning deep within, leading to frequent flare-ups. The plan is to let the fire's core burn itself out.

More than 8 million gallons of water have been used to battle the fire since it began.

As of Thursday, officials say their presence has whittled to two engines and a staff of four, with approximately 60,000 gallons of water dousing the hot spots.

Thomas Rd. and Old Hwy. 41 are open to business traffic. Thomas Rd. continues to be down to a single lane for firefighting equipment use.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4