Cleanup efforts continue 3 weeks after tornadoes ripped through Southwest Florida

Fort Myers, FLA - We continue to follow up with the cleanup efforts from January 16th when multiple tornadoes ripped through Southwest Florida.

Lee County says Tuesday began final phases of debris removal. Neighbors have been asked the last week to make sure that they put any leftover debris on the curb so it can be properly picked up.

Some neighbors say they are happy with the cleanup efforts so far - while others are hoping to get more help and had some questions regarding FEMA.

Joan Russel's daughters home was impacted by a tornado and has seen a difference in the cleanup efforts the last 3 weeks saying, "The road is completely we can get by now and it's a lot better." But she is still concerned about a big rooted tree that is on her daughters property. "Nobody seems to know if they'll take this, this is part of the storm you know and we surely need it taken out and with the dogs and the fencing we can't finish it because the tree is blocking everything."

When taking her concerns to Lee County leaders...they explain they can only remove what's left at the curb.

Other neighbors like Stacy Edmonds hopes to get more help past the debris, "Our debris is gone we've already cleaned it up...That's not my issue, my issue is my home that I can't afford to fix and I just can't seem to get anybody to help. I'm hoping that FEMA comes and helps us because we had Lee County Emergency down here and nobody wants to talk to us."

Teresa Reese agrees adding, "I have to say that if this tornado had hit a wealthy neighborhood FEMA would have been all over the place, the dollar amount would have been up and there wouldn't of been no problem. Every one of us is a voter, every one of us is an American, every one of us deserves help."

Lee County said residents can reach out to FEMA.

When FOX 4 contacted FEMA we were told there's not a disaster declaration for the tornadoes however there is a request for a major disaster declaration - which came from Governor Ron Desantis. That request goes up to DC then a determination is made.

FEMA said the steps people should take now - document, call your insurance company and for anything immediate call county emergency management.

As for the ongoing cleanup efforts that we've seen taking place throughout Tuesday with trucks coming by for debris removal - when asked how long that will go on for... Lee County says right now there's no end date for that because they will determine that based on the progress.

