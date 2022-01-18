Iona tornado disaster relief to help affected residents

IONA, Fla. — In efforts to provide those with help who were affected due to this weekend's tornadoes, the Iona McGregor Firefighter Association is hosting a relief drive for their residents.

The items that the association is looking for include: gift cards, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, toiletries, large brooms, tape, tarps, storage bins with lids, contractor trash bags, rakes, rope, roofing nails and paper towels. There are asking those who would like to donate to not donate these items: money, clothes, food or water.

The drop-off locations for the relief drive will be any of the five fire stations below:

Station 71: 5401 Wrinkler Road

Station 72: 16551 McGregor Blvd.

Station 73: 15961 Winkler Road

Station 74: 6061 South Pointe Road

Station 75: 15660 Pine Ridge Road

If you have any questions, contact the Community Relations Coordinator, Megan Contreras, at 239-425-9316.