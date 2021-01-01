Cashara Quinn

Hi! My name is Cashara Quinn and I am a recent graduate of Hampton University and the Freddye T. Davy Honors College. I majored in Journalism and landed my first job as a producer here at Fox 4, so exciting!

In college, I enjoyed being heavily involved in many different organizations and clubs that kept me busy outside of my schoolwork. I also was the inaugural President of Phi Eta Sigma, an honour society that is only available for a handful of HBCUs.

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, going to the beach and trying out new food spots!

I can’t wait to explore more of South Florida!

