Expedited tax office services announced for Lee County tornado victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Tax Collector's Office will expedite its services for residents who were impacted by the Jan. 16 tornadoes.

Tuesday Tax Collector Noelle Branning announced the waiving of appointment requirements for residents of the mobile home parks impacted.

“Residents of Century 21 Mobile Community, Tropicana Mobile Manor and Cottage Point who may have lost their vehicle title, registration or driver license because of Sunday’s storms can walk into any Tax Collector Service Center to replace these important documents,” said Branning, Lee County Tax Collector.

Impacted residents only need identify themselves as a resident of a mobile home park affected by the storm, and receive service that same day.

Office locations are:

