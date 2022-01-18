Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Expedited tax office services announced for Lee County tornado victims

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
LeeCounty.png
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 11:30:01-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Tax Collector's Office will expedite its services for residents who were impacted by the Jan. 16 tornadoes.

Tuesday Tax Collector Noelle Branning announced the waiving of appointment requirements for residents of the mobile home parks impacted.

“Residents of Century 21 Mobile Community, Tropicana Mobile Manor and Cottage Point who may have lost their vehicle title, registration or driver license because of Sunday’s storms can walk into any Tax Collector Service Center to replace these important documents,” said Branning, Lee County Tax Collector.

Impacted residents only need identify themselves as a resident of a mobile home park affected by the storm, and receive service that same day.

Office locations are:

  • Bonita Springs: 25987 S Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
  • Cape Coral: 1039 SE 9th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33990
  • Fort Myers: 2480 Thompson St, Ft Myers, FL 33901
  • Lehigh Acres: 3114 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
  • North Fort Myers: 15201 N Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
  • South Fort Myers: 15680 Pine Ridge Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Related stories
Cleanup efforts continue in Southwest Florida communities struck by tornado, storms Is it time for Southwest Florida to get tornado sirens? Hear from Century 21 residents. Lee County Sheriff discusses post-storm safety Lee County opens tornado debris drop-off site

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4