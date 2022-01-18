Cleanup efforts continue in Southwest Florida communities struck by tornado, storms

NAPLES, Fla. - The sound of chainsaws can be heard in Serafin Estrada's Naples neighborhood called Victoria Falls which Habitat for Humanity leaders confirmed to Fox 4 is their 110 home East Naples neighborhood. This was a day after Sunday's storms.

"The banana tree that you see in the corner over there, it's all gone," Estrada said.

Estrada was still cleaning up his backyard mango and banana trees where as Estrada walked us through his backyard.

Estrada also showed Fox 4 his fence damage. As Fox 4 drove by through this East Naples neighborhood, a big tree can be seen in front of this home, shattered windows, roofs with tarps and a tree snapped in half.

Collier County and City of Naples leaders told Fox 4 Monday the American Red Cross is working closely with emergency management partners to help people like Estrada if they need it. Estrada said he's most thankful.

"Thank god. We are okay," Estrada said.

Estrada, his family and everyone in his neighborhood is okay.

Volunteers have moved shelter supplies, snacks and water to the Wa-Ke Hatchee park. Shelter and health services is there for anyone who needs a safe place to stay.

