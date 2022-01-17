Lee County opens tornado debris drop-off site

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County is opening a drop-off site for residents of south Fort Myers who need to get rid of debris from Sunday’s tornado.

Lee County Solid Waste staff will be at a county site in the Iona-McGregor area beginning at 1 p.m. Monday to receive construction and demolition debris from residents. Residents’ horticultural debris from the storm also will be accepted.

The address is 14790 A and W Bulb Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908. The site will be open until 6 p.m. Monday and then will reopen Tuesday; hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week and into the weekend.

The county asks that only residents from the storm-affected area bring debris. No contractors or commercial drivers will be allowed.

This site is designed to help residents who want to begin clearing their properties. This is in addition to the regular curb-side service provided by the county’s contracted haulers. The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is not impacting haulers’ regular schedules.