The National Weather Service confirms second tornado in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down on Sunday.

According to the NWS, the EF1 tornado hit the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community at 6:37 a.m and lifted off the ground to touch down again.

This second hit was an EF1 at the Holiday Lakes Mobile mobile home community around 7:16 am.

The second Tornado traveling for half a mile at 50 yards wide going 100 mph, demolished four homes and damaged two more.

The Gasparilla Estates tornado also destroyed 21 homes while damaging 18 others.

A local state of emergency was declared on Monday by The Charlotte County Commission.

County officials have finished their damage assessment and wait for feedback from the Federal Emergency Management in regards to a disaster declaration to help ensure aid for the residents affected by the tornadoes.